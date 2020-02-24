Several years ago, my sisters and I attended the annual EuroChocolate Festival in Perugia, Umbria, as part of my siblings’ trip to Italy. Held annually for the past 27 years, the Festival has become the largest chocolate festival in Europe and attracts nearly one million tourists and Italians each year. It lasts for nine days and is located in seven of Perugia’s most charming squares and streets that become a sea of chocoholics.

Talbot County’s answer to Eurochocolate is the second annual St. Michaels ChocolateFest to be held Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, rain or shine. Chocolate aficionados will enjoy a leisurely stroll through the Town of St. Michaels and the opportunity to indulge their cravings by sampling an assortment of chocolate concoctions, candies, artisan chocolates, and desserts, along with wine and chocolate pairings, beer, and spirits. Restaurant chefs will be creating delectable special menu items to showcase chocolate inspired dishes and desserts. Inns and Bed and Breakfasts will feature chocolate-inspired get-away packages. Several St. Michaels shops will be offering special chocolate inspired events.

The Main Event is the ChocolateFest Chocolate Crawl on Saturday, March 7. Tasting tickets can be purchased (in quantities of 10—one tasting per ticket) and redeemed at any of the participating Tasting Venues 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, March 4th. Sales will be limited and pre-purchased tickets can be picked up Saturday, March 7th starting at 10:00 am at the ChocolateFest tent, located in the parking lot at the corner of Railroad Ave at 100 S. Talbot St.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7 SPECIAL EVENTS

Simpatico, Italy’s Finest, at 106 Railroad Ave, will offer Italian Wine, Spirits, Liqueurs, Chocolate, and Cheese tastings from 11 am – 5 pm. Up to 35 wines, spirits, and liqueurs will be paired with specific Italian chocolates and/or cheeses under a heated tent next to Simpatico. Tickets can be purchased here. Note that Simpatico is also a Tasting Venue for the Chocolate Crawl, but only a chocolate tasting will be provided as part of those tickets.

TriCycle and Run will sponsor a Hot Chocolate 5k Run/Walk. Check-in at TriCycle and Run, located at 929 S. Talbot Street, and prepare for all the festivities with a 5k (3.1 miles) run/walk before heading into town. The course includes the popular St. Michaels Nature Trail, with a few minor road crossings. Packet pickup and registration begins at 8:00 am, with the run/walk starting promptly at 9:00 am. Parking is available at the St Michaels Elementary School parking lot (100 Seymour Avenue, St Michaels, MD). Awards will be given out for Overall Winners, as well as age groups. Register here.

Skipjack’s St. Michaels at 111 S. Talbot Street, will host a Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt with Golden Tickets hidden throughout Skipjack’s St. Michaels store. Each Golden Ticket can be redeemed for a free item and must be used that Saturday. More info on their Facebook page.

The Galley at 305 S. Talbot St. will host their annual Chocolate Pie Eating Contest featuring delicious pie and fun prizes! Enter the contest here.

The Inn at Perry Cabin 308 Watkins Ln, will offer a special chocolate Spa treatment, call for appointment 410-745-2200.

The St. Michaels Community Center Heart Mart at 103 Railroad Ave will sponsor local crafters and bakers who will be offering ChocolateFest themed items for sale from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Community Center. Facebook event here.

Restaurants throughout town will feature special chocolate offerings

SUNDAY, MARCH 8th SPECIAL EVENTS

Simpatico will also host a Chocolate Dessert Competition from Noon to 4 pm featuring up to 10 desserts from local professional and home bakers. For $5, paid at the tasting table, attendees can taste and vote for their choice of five of the delectable offerings. The dessert competition proceeds, after expenses, will be donated to local charities. The winning dessert maker will receive a gift basket from the St. Michaels Business Association. To enter a dessert, send an email to simpatico1@verizon.net or call 410-745-0345.

