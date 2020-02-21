Spy Moment: Heart and Soul Hits the Ten Year Mark

It just seems like yesterday that For All Seasons began their annual Hearts and Music concert, but the reality is that on March 5th, it will be celebrating its tenth anniversary with at least fifteen of the original cast still in place. Wow.

This year, Director Ed Langrell and Music Director Ellen Barry Grunden return with a special “Celebrating 10 Years,” showcasing the best of the songs featured over the past ten years of the performance group. This year’s show is produced by Beth Anne Langrell and Lisa Roth, with special guests from Crashbox Theatre Troupe.

The Spy recently snuck in a recent rehearsal and captured some of this remarkable talent as well as a quick check-in with producer and For All Seasons executive director, to get some history of this remarkably successful fundraiser.

This video is approximately two minutes in length/ Join the cast for a great show filled with talent and entertainment at the Opening Night Gala which includes cocktails and dinner. Tickets cost $150 per person. Weekend performances cost $25 for adults and $10 for students. To reserve seats, call 410-820-7007 or visit www.heartmusic.eventbrite.com.