Remembering Frank Plummer Hudson

Frank Plummer Hudson born January 1, 1921 and died February 16, 2020 at Golden Rule, an assisted living home in Rock Hall, under Hospice Care. He was born in Chestertown to Emily Plummer Hudson and George Raymond Hudson. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, George Raymond Hudson, John Monroe Hudson, Sr., and a sister Diana Hudson Curlett Nicholson. He is survived by his brother, Richard Lamb Hudson. Also surviving are 11 nieces and 4 nephews, 9 great nieces and 9 great-nephews, 11 great great nieces and 7 great-great nephews (.8 great-great to be) and 2 great-great-great nephews (twins).

Frank was third generation of Grumble Farm on Flatland Road in Chestertown. He was a naturalist and enjoyed wildlife and hunting. In his early years he interrupted his education to work on the family farm and later returned to school and graduated from Chestertown High School in the class of 1939. One of his talents was to play trumpet in the school band and he enjoyed listening to classical music in later years.

He will be remembered for his quick wit and often quoted the Bible. His favorite home-grown produce were peaches, persimmons and pole limas. Anyone who knew him knew of his love of nature and farming. Memorial services will be held at I.U.Episcopal Church 25328 Lambs Meadow Road Worton, MD 21678 on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers send donations to Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company 211 Maple Ave Chestertown, MD 21620.