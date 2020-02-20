The Church Hill Theatre Announces Green Room Gang Directors

The Church Hill Theatre, Inc (CHT) is pleased to announce the directors for their 2020 Green Room Gang (GRG) summer theatre camp program. Iz Clemens will be returning as the director of GRG Sr. for students entering grades 6 to 12. Returning for her fifteenth year, Becca VanAken will direct GRG Jr. for students entering grades 1 to 5. The GRG, Sr. camp will be on Mondays – Thursday 9:00-3:00 starting June 22 and the GRG, Jr. camp will meet Mondays-Thursdays 9:00-12:00 starting June 24.

CHT is currently looking for two college students to fill internship positions for the GRG camps. These positions are paid internships. Responsibilities include assisting the GRG Directors in all aspects of the theatrical experience including working with the children, coordinating props and costumes and Stage Management responsibilities for the run of the productions. Hours are 8:30-3:30 Monday thru Thursday starting June 22 and running until July 29. A generous stipend is included. These internships offer college students an opportunity to gain valuable theatrical experience in a friendly community theatre while also encouraging young people to enjoy the magic of live theatre. Further details and an application form may be obtained by contacting the Church Hill Theatre office at 410-556-6003.

Continuing this year, CHT is also offering volunteer apprenticeships for High School students. Applicants must be 16 years old, at least a rising junior in HS and have a basic understanding of technical theatre. Responsibilities will include working approximately 8-10 hours a week with the producer, directors and technical director in the capacity of instruction and technical apprentices. Applicants must be available to work on Fridays and to help run the productions, which are scheduled for July 23, 24, and 25, 2020.

Please contact Church Hill Theatre at 410-556-6003 during office hours, Tuesday thru Friday 11:00-4:00 for further information and an application forms.