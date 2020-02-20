The Chestertown Spy

HomePorts Presents: Using the Mind-Body Connection to Cope with Stress

Join our guest speaker, Dr. Regan King, licensed psychologist from High Street Psychotherapy, in exploring the biology behind our response to stress. Dr King will demonstrate and lead some relaxation strategies to help with stress

Thursday, March 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Chestertown Town Hall, 1st Floor, 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD  21620

The talk is free.  Please make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org

