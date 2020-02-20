Charity Auction at Unitarian Universalists February 22, 6 p.m.

Art lovers in Kent County can follow up on the Chestertown “Art Crawl” with a visit to the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River’s fund- raising auction, which highlights the work of several local artists, on Saturday, February 22, at 914 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, in the Crestview development. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Doors open at 6 pm, when auction goers will enjoy a spread of hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and desserts as they explore Silent Auction items before the Live Auction begins at 7 pm. Visitors can bid on a wide array of donations, including pastels, water colors, photographs, oil paintings, prints, and crafts by local artists Mary Pritchard, Marcy Ramsey, Cindy Brittain, Marilee Taussig, Larry Schroth, Anne Register, Betty Kerr, Georgette Toews, and others.

A continually updated list of auction items is available on the UUCR website at http://www.uuchesterriver.org — click on the “Auction Banner” at the top of the page.

For additional information please contact:

The Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River

914 Gateway Drive

Chestertown, MD 21620

(410) 778-3440 or 410-639-7811

E-mail: uuofchesterriver@gmail.com or janewhardy@gmail.com