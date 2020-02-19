Spy and AAM Present Lecture by Visionary Art Museum Friday

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger is the founder, director and principal curator of the American Visionary Art Museum (AVAM). The Baltimore-based museum is a Congressionally-designated national museum and education center devoted to the primary role intuitive intelligence plays in creative invention of all sorts – be it within art, science, medicine or in the realm of social justice.

Celebrating this Thanksgiving 2020 it’s 25th Anniversary, AVAM is the sole Maryland attraction to be listed to represent Maryland on all seven state-by-state national top destination listings – from Oprah’s O Magazine to US News & World Report. AVAM’s current exhibition entitled, The Secret Life of Earth: Alive! Awake! (and Possibly Really Angry!) is the largest art and science Earth-centric and climate change exhibition anywhere – one described by Hoffberger as, “one part visual earth love-fest, and two parts environmental crash course on the interdependent wonders and fragility of life.” Hoffberger will share her founding vision of the muse-based philosophical DNA that underpins the humor and passion behind AVAM’s success.

Presented by the Academy Art Museum and The Talbot Spy

Speaker: Rebecca Alban Hoffberger Founder American Visionary Art Museum, Baltimore, MD

Friday, February 21, 2020, 6pm