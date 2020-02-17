Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. at Dems Club Meeting February 20

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. will be the speaker at the February 20 meeting of the Dems Club – he will speak on: “Overview of MIA (Maryland Insurance Administration) and current Hot Topics” Do you have questions about how the insurance industry is regulated in Maryland — how children and families living in poverty are covered — how flood insurance works on our flood-prone Eastern Shore — how mental illness is covered by health insurance, and what “parity” means? Anyone with any kind of insurance (and that’s all of us!) will find answers to their questions at this informative presentation.

Alfred W. Redmer, Jr. was reappointed Maryland Insurance Commissioner by Governor Lawrence J. Hogan, Jr. in January 2019. Commissioner Redmer most recently managed Redmer Insurance Group, LLC, and owned Redmer Financial Group. His business experience includes time as partner and president of Landmark Insurance & Financial Group and as chief executive officer of Coventry Health Care of Delaware, Inc. During his 13-year tenure in the General Assembly representing Baltimore County, Commissioner Redmer served two years as the House Minority Leader. At the Maryland Insurance Administration, Commissioner Redmer oversees the independent agency’s approximately 250 employees and an annual budget of $32 million. Commissioner Redmer is a member of the Governor’s Sub-Cabinet on International Affairs and sits on the Board of Directors of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. A native Marylander, the Commissioner lives in Baltimore County. Together, he and his wife have five grown children and eight grandchildren.

The meeting will take place on the evening of February 20 at The Kitchen at the Imperial, 208 High St., Chestertown. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with a brief business meeting around 6:45 and then the main program at 7:00 pm. See you then!