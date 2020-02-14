Delmarva Review: A Creature Lives In Every Poem By David Xiang

Author’s Comments: This poem is about the notion that in the beginning was the word. Language is what gave meaning to humanity. The poem challenges that notion, asking us to contemplate the significance of attributing meaning to emotion, to experiences, to objects. The poem asks the reader to consider the cycle, the meaningless or perhaps the incredibly important meaning of language.

A Creature Lives In Every Poem

The first man was of the dust of the earth,

and the second man from heaven.

– 1 Corinthians 15:47

I know him by his writings I can

see the green meadow and shade

that stabs blind pierces into dark

forest outlines questions with the

care of a boy learning cursive It

takes shape slowly Quietly And

there are barely seconds before a

flood erases the riverbank Tints

this black ink beneath our bodies

recolors the blood coursing from

vein to holy waters reunites dust

with his eternally estranged child

But none of this exists Naturally

this is nonsense So he preserves

them as dreams Locked Cut up

Sometimes when he thinks there

is no one writing the dust weeps

sculpts caskets of different sizes

hoping one will fit But he prays

too long Loses vision Becomes

a monster to be pitied Someday

maybe these sentences will melt

and change themselves Baptize

eyes into mud Bring him home.

David H. Xiang is a poet and student of history and science at Harvard College. He serves on the poetry board at The Harvard Advocate, the oldest continuously published college art and literary magazine in the United States. He started writing poetry as a freshman in high school participating in the Kenyon Review Young Writers Workshop. In 2015, he was selected as a National Student Poet. First Lady Michelle Obama invited him to the White House to give his inaugural poetry reading.

