RiverArts Minute: Curator Gordon Wallace Discusses “Amazing People”

Amazing People is an oral history exhibition.The show will feature stories of the challenges and impact poverty has on children through adulthood as told by local, young men and women who have experienced it. The story tellers are all amazing people from whom we have much to learn. The exhibit includes portraits, highlighted excerpts from interviews and short videos.

Curators Lani Seikaly and Gordon Wallace

Gallery & Artists’ Talk Thursday, February 13, 6:00PM

Chestertown RiverArts 315 High Street, Suite 108 Chestertown, MD 21620 410-778-6300

Chestertownrverarts.org