Chestertown Man Faces Murder Charges in Delaware

Ervin Christy, Jr.

Ervin Christy, Jr., 35, of Chestertown was indicted by a New Castle County grand jury on Feb. 3 for the New Year’s Eve murder of Cornelius Wright, 37, of Middletown, Del.

New Castle County detectives apprehended Christy in Philadephia on Feb. 6, with assistance from federal agents and the Philadelphia Police Department.

On Dec. 31,  New Castle Police responded to a reported shooting at the Ashton Condominiums on Willings Way at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, Wright was found in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release

An investigation by New Castle County Homicide Squad identified Christy as the suspect.

Christy was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy. 

He is currently awaiting extradition from Philadelphia to Delaware.

