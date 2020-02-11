Janes United Methodist Church’s Annual Black History Luncheon will be held at Janes United Methodist Church, Saturday February 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM. This year’s Keynote Speaker is Jordan F. Casson, Rector of Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Fr. Casson attended Morehouse in Georgia.

Fr. Casson was President of Youth, College & Young Adults Division for both the New York NAACP and Georgia NAACP. This event will have music, readings and presentations related to the Black Experience. (AA Heritage and Culture) In addition to the music, readings and presentations, we will be providing an awesome Soul Food Lunch. Please join us for this event, as we bring Black History Month to a close. Feel Free to Invite others to join as well.