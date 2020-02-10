Head’s Up: Spy Starts Home Grown Entrepreneurs Series this Week

The Spy is pleased to announce that next week we will premiere a new video interview series called, Home Grown Entrepreneurs: Spy Profiles on Thursday.

Small business start-ups are a key driver for any local economy especially here on the Eastern Shore. Our series will focus on the entrepreneurs who start new businesses and begin a journey with an uncertain future.

Our first Home Grown Entrepreneur under the Spy’s bright lights will be Tim Cureton, the Founder of Rise Up Coffee. Rise Up has been a local success story with a growing number of store locations and products all wrapped in a hip, youth vibe with cool branding and a loyal following. Our hope is this and future interviews will shed light on the entrepreneur’s journey and inspire others to set off on their own. Look for the interview this week on the Spy website and our daily eblast.