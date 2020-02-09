The Crawfish Boil and Muskrat Stew Fest March 1

Muskrats, crawfish, brews and tunes create an unconventional, but tasty, event every winter in Cambridge. The Crawfish Boil and Muskrat Stew Fest boasts the most unique festival menu on the East Coast and features muskrat stew, smoked muskrat, boiled crawfish, crawfish cakes, crawfish chowder, raw oysters and oyster fritters along with conventional festival food.

Blues legend Jimmy Cole returns with the 911 All-Stars to the headline this year’s festival, which takes place at Governor’s Hall at Sailwinds Park, located at 200 Byrn Street in historic Cambridge, on March 1 from noon until 6 p.m.

“This has become one of the region’s flagship events, which attracts hundreds of visitor’s every year for unique food and entertainment,” says Bill Christopher, President and CEO of the Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity for visitors to truly experience area culture, with colorful locals that also enjoy the event. The event has always managed to be unique and authentic.”

Last year’s top three finishers return for the third year of the Muskrat Leg Eating World Championship and will be joined by 2017 Miss Outdoors Kaitlyn Robinson, who is also the 2018 Master of the Mollusk eating champion. The muskrat leg eating competition is open to anyone who thinks they can wear the crown.

Jimmy Cole began his career as a teenage Blue grass picker in county fairs and festivals, but honed his craft in the challenging Cellar Door hootenanny sessions, where crowd reactions often determined the length of your set. The result, many decades later, is a tireless and inspired blues performer with the ability to dip into his bluegrass roots to keep a crowd on its toes. He will be joined by his international touring band.

Craft beer, hand-crafted bloody mary’s and orange crushes will be available, as well as non-alcoholic options. Craft vendors will also be on hand. Admission is five dollars and helps support the Dorchester Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund. For more information, tickets, or to register for the World Famous Muskrat Leg Eating Competition, visit the Facebook event page, call (410) 228-3575, or email info@dorchesterchamber.org.