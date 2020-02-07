Chestertown Rotary Club Recognized by Kent County Commissioners

At the February 4, 2020 Kent County Commissioners’ meeting, the Commissioners recognized the Chestertown Rotary Club’s contribution to the Inmate Recovery Program with an official presentation of a Certificate of Appreciation.

The funds received will aid in the task of obtaining documentation such as identification cards, drivers’ licenses, birth certificates and Social Security cards for inmates as they transition back into the community and reenter the labor market.

President P. Thomas Mason thanked the Rotary Club for all it does for the community and expressed the Commissioners’ gratitude for the Club’s contribution to the Inmate Recovery Program. Rotary Club President Brian Moore said ”the Chestertown Rotary Club is pleased to be able to partner with and support programs such as this in our community. Our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ and we strive to exemplify that every day.” The Chestertown Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at Noon at The Kitchen at The Imperial. New members are always welcome.