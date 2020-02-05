Remembering John Ford

Talbot County is in a state of mourning after learning of the death of Easton’s former Town Council President John Ford. The long-serving public official passed away yesterday morning. He is survived by his wife Peggy, and their son Ben and daughter-in-law Kate. He was 67 years old.

A native of Talbot County, Ford had presided over the Town of Easton Council for over a decade where he had earned the reputation of fairness, integrity, and humor.

Beyond his role on the Town Council, John Ford had a leadership role with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for almost thirty years. He served on the boards of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Historic Cemeteries of Easton, and the newly formed lifetime learning organization, Chesapeake Forum.

John Ford always served well, whether in his full-time job at CBMM, or as president of the Easton Town Council. Words used by a longtime associate and friend were “fair-minded” and “respectful.”

Ford inspired friendship and respect. He listened well. His decisions were deliberative and sensible.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum benefited greatly from Ford’s 29 years; he provided stability bolstered by a keen institutional memory and undeniable loyalty.

As a public official navigating diverse opinions and sometimes complex issues, he had a superb talent for consensus. In his quiet, reserved way, he was very effective.

Our community will miss John Ford. His death is a serious loss to his family, friends and associates and a community that relies on dedicated, selfless people to grow as a welcoming place to live, work and play.

The Spy will share information about services for John Ford with our readers once plans are made public.

Over the years, the Spy interviewed Mr. Ford on a variety of occasions. Here are two of those interviews.