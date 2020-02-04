Concert at Emmanuel Church Chestertown February 9

The Emmanuel Church Concert Series will present the Christ Church Choir from Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4 p.m. Emmanuel is located at Cross & High Streets in Chestertown.

Founded over 100 years ago, the Christ Church Choir is a fully professional ensemble of musicians who lead the worship of the congregation at the Sunday 11:00AM Service, Choral Evensong Services, and many holy days, special liturgies, and concerts throughout the year. The musicians who are the Christ Church Choir are also part of any number of other musical organizations throughout the region. During August of 2018, the Choir took part in Christ Church’s Choral Pilgrimage to England, singing in residence at Bristol Cathedral and Westminster Abbey.

The choir is directed by Bruce J. Barber II, and the organist is David Hearn. They will perform a program rich in treasures of the English and American choral traditions including works by Herbert Howells, Daniel Pinkham, Bob Chilcott, and Benjamin Britten’s beloved Rejoice in the Lamb.

Tickets will be available at the door at $20, students $5. A reception will follow the concert.For more information call the Church Office at 410-778-3477.