Sam Scalzo Scholarship Application Available

MusicLife would like to announce that the application form for the 2020 Sam Scalzo Music Scholarship is available at musiclifedelmarva.com or from the store.

The scholarship was started in 2019 to honor the contributions that Mr. Sam has made to the music education of students in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. Any high school senior residing in Kent or Queen Anne’s County who plays an instrument or sings and who intends to continue participating in musical activities in college is eligible to apply. The application deadline is April 10, 2020.

For more information about Mr. Sam or to donate to the scholarship fund, please visit our website for a link to a Go Fund Me page.