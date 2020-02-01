Easton PFLAG Meetings

Join Mid-Shore PFLAG on February 6 at 7 p.m. to talk about “Considering Matthew Shepard” with members of the Tidewater Singers. We will identify ways to support and promote the show and how PFLAG can work to educate our community about the importance of supporting our LGBTQ youth and fellow community members. We will meet at the usual location, Unitarian Universalist fellowship of Easton located at 7401 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

Mark your calendars for our March meeting at Planned Parenthood. On Thursday, March 5, PFLAG will meet at the Planned Parenthood office in Easton to learn about their transgender care services. The meeting will start at 7 p.m., as usual, but will be held at 8579 Commerce Dr. Suite 102, Easton, MD. Near Dick’s Sporting goods and Gander’s car wash.

Parents, families, friends, and allies united with LGBTQ Communities

Serving the Mid Eastern Shore of Maryland

with Education, Support and Advocacy Services

Monthly meetings with various locations and dates so check out:

https://www.facebook.com/pflagmues and https://www.pflagchestertown.com

Email: pflagchestertown@gmail.com or call: 301 938 0868. Please feel free to leave a message