Chestertown RiverArts February Classes

Each month, RiverArts’ ArtsAlive Education Center hosts drop-in art & crafting on Wednesdays from 2-4 pm (bring your own project or jump in on a simple one we’ve created for the day!), First Friday events (often pop-up galleries and/or hands-on art activities), and a wide variety of classes. From fine arts series taught by professionals to unique one-day projects, we offer something for everyone. Or take a class with RiverArts’ Clay Studio to learn pottery wheel, hand-building, and glazing techniques.

We also offer weekly opportunities for growth in your arts journey.

– Pastels Class – with Mary Pritchard – Each Tuesday (9 am – 12 pm)

– Life Drawing Drop-In – with a live model – Each Monday (1-4 pm)

– Photography Club – Last Thursday of the month

February brings a variety of classes that will help you celebrate the winter season and maybe make a present for your Valentine.

– Drawing Boot Camp (daytime) – with Vanna Ramirez – Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18, & 25 (3-5 pm) – pay weekly

– Drawing Boot Camp (evening) – with Vanna Ramirez – Wednesdays, Feb 5, 12, 19, & 26 (7-9 pm) – pay weekly

– Cartooning – with Vanna Ramirez – Saturday, February 8 (10 am – 2 pm)

– Clay Hand Building – at the Clay Studio – with Marilee Schumann – Saturdays, February 8 – February 29 (10 am – 1 pm)

– Sailors’ Valentine – with Candace Liccione – Tuesday, February 11 (6:30-8:30 pm)

– Adorable Winter Animals – Needle Felting – with Clara Daining – Thursday, February 13 (6-8 pm)

– SKIES! SKIES! and more SKIES in Watercolor – with Steve Bleinberger – Saturday, February 15 (9 am to 4 pm)

– Magical Mosaic Pendants – with Candace Liccione – Thursday, February 20 (6:30-8 pm)

– Chestertown Gallery Crawl – Drop-in Activity with a “family” theme @ ArtsAlive – Drop-in Springtime Figurine Painting (fee) @ Clay Studio – Saturday, February 22 (10 am – 5 pm)

– Explore Art! – for kids ages 8-14 – with Vanna Ramirez – Tuesdays, Feb 25, Mar 3, 10, & 17 (5:30-7:30 pm) – pay weekly

For more details, pricing, and sign-up information for any of the classes listed, please visit our website at chestertownriverarts.org and look under the ArtsAlive/Classes tab at the top of the page. We look forward to helping you do something creative during these cold winter months!