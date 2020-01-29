House of the Week: Four Square Fabulous

It is always a pleasure to return to Mt. Vernon Ave., as I could easily imagine living there. Close proximity to Washington Ave and the amenities of both Washington College and the shopping district of Chestertown are a definite plus. Not to mention one of my favorite architectural styles, the American Four Square. The house’s front elevation is very appealing with its full front porch, side screened porch, large windows and the light colored shake siding with black shutters.

The front door opens to a gracious entry hall with a closet next to the “U” shaped stair that gracefully turns with winders up to the main level. I loved the vista from the living room through the wide elliptical arched wall opening that shows the entry hall furnishings in front of the open railing stairway. A window above the stairs filters light into the hall. The living room has a triple window that overlooks the front porch and the side wall has a fireplace with two side windows that overlook the screened porch. Behind the living room is a charming dining room with double windows at the side wall and built-in corner cupboards for display of family photographs and collectibles.

The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a bay window over the sink perfect for growing herbs and a galley arrangement with a center island for the range and storage. The kitchen and the adjacent family room are the hub of the house with a rear fireplace flanked by French doors leading to the rear private yard. The kitchen’s wood flooring, darker wood cabinets, light gray marble countertops, white ceramic farmhouse sink and the light from the side and rear windows would inspire any cook to enjoy preparing meals for family and friends.

The three second floor bedrooms are spacious and filled with light from windows on both sides of each room. The master suite has a large bedroom with windows on each side of the French Country bed in a dark wood finish and a long window seat under the pair of double windows that are ganged together. I loved the pebble flooring in the master bath that is a great solution for a non-skid surface.

The wood floors throughout the house, the white walls to reflect the light and the touches of color in the rugs and artwork give the house great personality. Mature trees that frame the appealing architecture on a great street-hard to resist!

For more information about this property, contact Lisa Raffetto with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 410-708-0174 (c) or lisar@cbchesapeake.com. For more photographs and pricing visit www.lisaraffetto.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Patty Hill Photography, 410-441-4719, www.pattyhillphotography.com