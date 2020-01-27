Police and Voting Districts on Town Council Agenda Tonight

Tonight, Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino will look back on 2019 in his report on municipal affairs and also discuss a letter from the ACLU on the Town’s voting districts. Also on the agenda is an initial discussion on the future of the Chestertown Police Department. See full agenda. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
2019 REPORT OF MUNICIPAL AFFAIRS
MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEETING
- Minutes of the Mayor and Council meeting of January 6, 2019
- Operating funds on hand
- Payment of bills
- Police Report
- Main Street – Kay MacIntosh
- Town Manager’s report
- Consider the adoption of Parks and Public Spaces Ordinance
- Status of draft Ordinance on requiring a permit for work in the town right-of-way
- Mayor’s Report
- ACLU letter to Chestertown re Ward alignments
- CPD – Initial discussion and moving forward
- C-2 Business Forum
- Tax Differential meeting with the County Commissioners on February 11
- Ward Reports
- Requests from the public to be on the agenda
- Questions or comments
