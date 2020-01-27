New Member – Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties

On January 20, 2020 Nina Newlin was inducted into the Soroptimist International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties at our January meeting. Our meetings are held the third Monday of the month at 6 pm at the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activities Center in Chestertown. Look at our FACEBOOK page for more information and events. New members are always welcome.

Our club has many activities and programs including: “Dream it Be it”, “Live Your Dream”, high school community service awards at each of the high schools, Afternoon Delight Fashion Show and Luncheon, Designer Purse Bingo, Quarter Auctions, Adopt A Kent and Queen Anne’s Family for Christmas, Mid Shore Council on Family Violence, Mother’s Day flowers are delivered to nursing homes, the Festival of Trees, Queen Anne’s County Fair, and First Friday.

We are a global volunteer network of women who work to improve the lives of women and girls. Soroptimist programs focus on providing women and girls with access to education which is the way to end social problems affecting women and girls.