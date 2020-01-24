White Male, 17, Referred to Juvenile Services for Racial Slurs

A juvenile white male, 17, was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for shouting racial slurs at people of color on the Washington College campus on the evening of Nov. 22, said Chief John Dolgos of the Chestertown Police Department in a brief phone interview on Jan. 17.

The 17-year-old’s name can not be released because of the legal protections afforded juveniles.

The Nov. 22 incident was similar to one that occurred on Nov. 11 involving the same white Ford pickup truck that marauded around the campus looking for trouble. In the second incident a dark colored SUV caravanned with the white Ford tuck.

Five white males had been identified in the incident and issued “no trespassing” orders by CPD at the request of Washington College. Two of the individuals were over 18 but no other individuals were charged.

CPD Cpl. Bert Piasecki investigated the Nov. 22 incident and was able to identify the owner of the pickup truck and confront him. No arrests were made at that time. The 17-year-old was not the driver.

Throughout the investigation, CPD had consulted with the Kent County State’s Attorney Office to determine what charges could be brought in the incident, Chief Dolgos said.

The Department of Juvenile Services can charge the 17-year-old or mete out some other remedy, like community service.