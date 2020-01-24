Bay Bridge Lane Closures for January 26 until February 1

All work will be performed weather permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.

The right lane on the westbound span is closed 24/7 for roadwork. Expect delays in both directions.

One lane of the eastbound span may be closed Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 a.m. for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections.

The westbound span may be closed Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Friday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections. Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during the full westbound span closures.

Note: Toll lanes 3, 4 & 5 closed for booth removal. E-ZPass only motorists use far-left lane approaching toll plaza (access lanes 1 & 2). E-ZPass accepted in all open toll lanes.