The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Archives / Bay Bridge Lane Closures for January 26 until February 1

Bay Bridge Lane Closures for January 26 until February 1

by Leave a Comment

Share

All work will be performed weather permitting. The MDTA urges motorists to drive with caution and obey all traffic-control devices and lane-control signals. Headlights are required at all times on the bridge. Lane closures are subject to change and closure times are dependent on traffic volumes.

The right lane on the westbound span is closed 24/7 for roadwork. Expect delays in both directions.

One lane of the eastbound span may be closed Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning and Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 a.m. for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections.

The westbound span may be closed Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, Friday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following morning and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning for preservation/maintenance work or routine annual inspections. Two-way traffic will operate on the eastbound span during the full westbound span closures.

Note: Toll lanes 3, 4 & 5 closed for booth removal. E-ZPass only motorists use far-left lane approaching toll plaza (access lanes 1 & 2). E-ZPass accepted in all open toll lanes.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.