Unique, Behind-the-Scenes Experience in Colonial Williamsburg with WC

Ever wondered what life was like for soldiers and civilians during the American Revolution? Had the urge to try your hand and blacksmithing, tin work, wood crafting, or firing flintlock muskets? If so, we have an experience for you!

Participants will spend 9 days in Williamsburg, the world’s premier open-air living history museum, interacting with expert craftsmen and historians. Using experimental archaeology and period technical skills, you’ll go behind the scenes and work with internationally recognized curators, skilled tradesmen, and specialists in the study and use of a wide range of 18th century domestic and military material culture. You will make items in the various trade shops and then have a chance to put them to use in the field at the end of the week.

This unique opportunity is part of a semester long course offered at Washington College. Due to popular demand, the experiential portion of this course will be opened to non-students for the very first time.

SPACE IS LIMITED – only 7 spots available to the public.

The fee for this program is $1,875, with a $500.00 non-refundable deposit due no later than January 20, 2020. The fee includes facilities pass, hotel room (double occupancy – singles available at additional cost), all meals, and course-related expenses for the week in Colonial Williamsburg.

For more information, contact Professor John Seidel (410-708-5094), jseidel2@washcoll.edu, or Chuck Fithian (302-222-0863) cfithian2@washcoll.edu for more information.