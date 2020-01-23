League of Women Voters of Kent County Upcoming Events

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will kick off its year-long celebration of both the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment and the 100th birthday of the League of Women Voters with a showing of the film Iron Jawed Angels (R) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Litrenta Hall (Toll Science Building) at Washington College. Cosponsors of the event are the college’s departments of Sociology/Gender Studies, History, Communication and Media Studies, and Political Science.

The movie depicts the struggles of the Women’s Movement in the early years of the 20th century and the effort and sacrifice of suffragists to pass the 19th amendment. A panel discussion featuring representatives of the college and the League will follow the film. The public is welcomed to this event which is free of charge.

Photo: Lucy Branham of Baltimore was a leading Maryland suffragette who protested in front of the White House in 19320 and jailed in Occoquan Prison, dons dress during the Prison Special tour, a national tour to promote passage of the 19th Amendment. Photo from National Woman’s Party records, Library of Congress.

The League has additional events planned, including: a birthday party on Feb. 15th cosponsored with Sumner Hall; a field trip to exhibits in the Library of Congress and the National Archives; voter registration opportunities; lectures and displays cosponsored with the Historical Society of Kent County; and costumed participation in 4th of July and Legacy Day parades. Also, the keynote speaker for the League’s Annual meeting on April 16, will be Dr. Colleen Shogan, Deputy Director (and National Women’s Centennial Committee Designee) of the U.S. Library of Congress.

For more information regarding the movie screening and other centennial celebration activities, visit the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of Kent County, Maryland or call 410-639-7811.