Chester River Youth Choir Registration Begins

Registration is open for the Chester River Youth Choir, the premier children’s choir on the Shore. Open to singers of all experience levels, ages 7-17, where you can meet new friends and share your love of music!

There are no auditions necessary. Come to the Garfield Center for the Arts for the first day of choir practice on Monday, February 10 at 4:45pm. The Chester River Youth Choir practices at the Garfield Center every Monday from 4:45 to 5:45 until late-May. The group is led by Queen Anne’s County High School Choral Music Director, Kimberly Kalicky.

This is a unique opportunity for children to be a part of the vibrant arts community at the Garfield, in the heart of Chestertown’s Arts & Entertainment District. The Chester River Youth Choir has performed at many local events in the past, including The Chestertown HP Festival, The National Music Festival, The Stories in Service Celebration honoring local Veterans, in the Garfield’s 2015 production of A Christmas Carol , at Washington College with the Chester River Chorale during the holidays and more! Registration is $40 per child, with sibling rates and scholarships available on an as-needed basis. You can register in advance online at www.garfieldcenter.org/cryc-registration/.

For more information please contact Director Kimberly Kalicky at youthchoir@garfieldcenter.org or Garfield Center Executive Director Steven Arnold at sarnold@garfieldcenter.org. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.