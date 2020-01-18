Marti Gould Cummings at Church Hill Theatre February 21 & 22

A local lad who got his start at Church Hill Theatre, Marti Gould-Cummings moved to New York City at 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts. Known for an inventive blend of drag, comedy, and vocal performance, Marti entertains nightly at clubs in New York and often appears on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. An advocate for LGBTQ rights, Marti won the 2019 Glam “Entertainer of the Year” award. Marti has announced a bid to run for Manhattan’s District 7 City Council Seat in 2021.

This fabulous drag queen extraordinaire with unpredictable wit and lots of glitter, tours the world entertaining audiences. Marti returns to the Church Hill stage with an entourage of 4 saucy “Queens of New York”. Expect Selma Nilla, Kiki Ball-Change, Jacklynn Hyde and Chelsea Piers to raise the roof with music and irreverent comedy. Be prepared to laugh, frolic, and sing along with the Queens of NYC.

Drag attire is welcomed!

Tickets are $50.

This 2-night special event includes bubbly with plenty of glam and glitter and an After Party in the Theatre to meet Marti and the Queens of NYC!

Don’t drag your heels! Advance purchase advised; seating is limited and tickets will sell out quickly.

Marti Gould Cummings Broadway Drag Review: Two performances: Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 pm. Reservations can be made online at churchhilltheatre.org or by calling (410) 556-6003.