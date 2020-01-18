Chestertown Lions Club Presents Appreciation Award to Blue Bird Tavern

The Chestertown Lions Club has sponsored a shotgun raffle for the last 7 years with proceeds funding numerous Kent County events and projects.

Raffle sales began in early September and ran through December. Ticket sale locations this year in addition to the Blue Bird were JBK Hardware, Farmer’s Market in Chestertown, Molly’s Place, and The Mill in Kingstown. The drawing for raffle winners took place at the Blue Bird Tavern on January 8th, 2020 at 6:00 pm. There were two raffle winners- 1st place a new $1,500 Browning A-5 shotgun or cash and 2nd place $300 in merchandise from Molly’s Place.

An Appreciation Plaque for their support of the Club’s raffle sales was presented by the Lions Clubs Lion Fred Sherriff, Shotgun Raffle Committee Chair, to Chelsy Smith, Blue Bird Tavern Manager at the Shotgun Raffle drawing. The award was presented for the substantial support the Blue Bird Tavern provides each year. The Club sold approximately 5,000 tickets this year with a large percentage of tickets sold at the Blue Bird.

If you would like to know more about the Chestertown Lions Club and the projects we support, call Membership Committee Chair Lion Larry Lyons at 410-708-3599.