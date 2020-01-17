A New Executive Manager at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to announce that Ms. Carmen Renee has been engaged as its new Executive Manager, effective February 1, 2020. Ms. Renee, a resident of Queenstown, has an extensive background in the arts as a performer and educator. She also brings business management experience to the operations side of the theatre.

“Our Executive Manager keeps all the wheels turning at Church Hill,” said Board Chairman David J. Bowering. “We are very fortunate to have been able to attract someone with Ms. Renee’s background and experience in the arts, in education and in business. It is a winning combination for us. Ms. Renee started her professional career at the Summer Opera Theatre in Washington, D.C., so coming to Church Hill Theatre is coming home for her. We’re glad she found us.” he said.

Ms. Renee holds degrees in music from Birmingham-Southern College and Baltimore’s Peabody Conservatory. Most recently, she has been Director of Music for Wye Conservatory and Parish, Wye Mills, and a music teacher with Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. She is also a professional musician and is the proprietor of a music teaching studio. She has performed with the Peabody Conservatory, Lancaster, PA, Opera Theatre, Baltimore Opera, Northern Virginia Opera, Washington Opera, Washington Chorale, Wolf Trap Opera, and Religious and Community Opera of Birmingham, AL. She has management experience in legal, real estate, and medical offices, in addition to performing arts organizations.

In 2020 Church Hill Theatre celebrates its 37th anniversary as a non-profit community theatre. It has provided theatre-lovers on the Eastern Shore with unbroken seasons of top-quality theatrical productions, and educational programs that train and cultivate young talent with ambitions in the performing arts. The theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the QAC Historic Sites Consortium.