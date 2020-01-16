Brown Delivers Career-High 20 Points To Lead Shoremen Over McDaniel, 67-51

Junior forward Daniel Brown (Silver Spring, Md./Paint Branch) scored 13 of his career and game-high 20 points in the second half to help lead the host Washington College men’s basketball team to a 67-51 victory against the McDaniel Green Terror, in a Centennial Conference contest on Wednesday evening at Cain Athletic Center. The victory was the first for the Shoremen of the new decade.
Washington College 67 McDaniel 51
How It Happened
– McDaniel jumped out to 9-2 advantage at the 17:36 mark but the Shoremen tightened up defensively and answered with an 11-4 run to even the contest at 13-all after a left wing trey by Alec Lewis midway through the opening stanza.
– Washington took their first lead of the contest at 16-15 on another triple by Lewis from the right wing with 8:50 left, giving the hosts the lead for good. Nick Romeo then followed up a miss in transition to cap a 5-2 mini spurt that extended the lead to 18-15 with 8:25 left.
– The hosts took their biggest lead of the half at 29-17 after Tray Wright went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe with 1:29 on the clock, capping a 9-0 burst for the Shoremen. Brown scored five points on a pair of layups and Dallas Marshall added a 3-pointer to account for the scoring during the key stretch for the Shoremen.
– Sophomore forward Quinn Kimmick hit a trifecta with 1:10 left to bring the Green Terror within 29-20 at the break.
– The Shoremen held the visitors to 27.6 percent shooting in the stanza as McDaniel converted just 8-of-29 attempts, including 1-of-9 from behind the arc.
– Austin Allen staked Washington to a 35-24 advantage after completing a drive down the lane with 17:19 remaining in the contest, however, the visitors went on a 7-1 run to trim the deficit to 36-31 after freshman forward Che Colbert connected on a pair of free throws at the 14:16 mark.
– Washington responded with back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 40-31 at the 12:07 mark as Allen swished a short jumper and Wright converted a layup in transition.
– McDaniel inched within five, 45-40, after senior forward Sam Beverly hit a pair from the line with 9:39 left but Brown scored five consecutive points to restore a double-digit lead at 50-40 for the Shoremen.
– The visitors would get as close as 50-44 after Beverly converted in the paint with eight minutes left. Brown answered with a turnaround jumper and Lewis followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing to widen the lead to 55-44 at the 7:02 mark. Marshall scored four straight points for the Shoremen as he went 4-of-6 from the line to give the hosts a comfortable 61-49 lead with 2:22 remaining.
-The Shoremen eventually took their largest lead of the night at 67-49 on a layup by Wright with just ten ticks left.
For the Shoremen (4-10 Overall, 2-5 Centennial Conference)
– Brown (20 points, seven rebounds), Marshall (12 points, team-high nine rebounds, 7-for-10 from foul line), Allen (eight caroms)
– The hosts shot 41.5% (22-of-53) from the floor, 35.0 percent (7-for-20) from long-distance and 69.6% (16-for-23) at the free throw line.
– Washington controlled the paint as they out rebounded the Green Terror by a 42-30 margin, including a 12-7 margin on the offensive glass.
– The bench for the Shoremen outscored McDaniel’s reserves by an 18-9 count.
– The Shoremen converted 77.8 percent (14-of-18) of their attempts from the line in the final half.
For McDaniel (4-10 Overall, 0-7 Centennial Conference)
– Mike Wallace (18 points, 7-of-11 from the floor), Josh Sproul (16 points, 7-of-15 field goal attempts), Beverly (team-high seven boards)
– The Green Terror shot 34.0% (18-of-53) from the floor in the loss, 13.3% (2-of-15) from three point range, and 68.4% (13-of-19) at the free throw line.
Notes
– Brown was named the Goose Nation TV Shoremen Player of the Game.
Up Next for the Shoremen
1/18 at Gettysburg – 3:00 p.m. (Centennial Conference game)
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.