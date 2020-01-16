Brown Delivers Career-High 20 Points To Lead Shoremen Over McDaniel, 67-51

Junior forward Daniel Brown (Silver Spring, Md./Paint Branch) scored 13 of his career and game-high 20 points in the second half to help lead the host Washington College men’s basketball team to a 67-51 victory against the McDaniel Green Terror, in a Centennial Conference contest on Wednesday evening at Cain Athletic Center. The victory was the first for the Shoremen of the new decade.

Washington College 67 McDaniel 51

How It Happened

– McDaniel jumped out to 9-2 advantage at the 17:36 mark but the Shoremen tightened up defensively and answered with an 11-4 run to even the contest at 13-all after a left wing trey by Alec Lewis midway through the opening stanza.

– Washington took their first lead of the contest at 16-15 on another triple by Lewis from the right wing with 8:50 left, giving the hosts the lead for good. Nick Romeo then followed up a miss in transition to cap a 5-2 mini spurt that extended the lead to 18-15 with 8:25 left.

– The hosts took their biggest lead of the half at 29-17 after Tray Wright went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe with 1:29 on the clock, capping a 9-0 burst for the Shoremen. Brown scored five points on a pair of layups and Dallas Marshall added a 3-pointer to account for the scoring during the key stretch for the Shoremen.

– Sophomore forward Quinn Kimmick hit a trifecta with 1:10 left to bring the Green Terror within 29-20 at the break.

– The Shoremen held the visitors to 27.6 percent shooting in the stanza as McDaniel converted just 8-of-29 attempts, including 1-of-9 from behind the arc.

– Austin Allen staked Washington to a 35-24 advantage after completing a drive down the lane with 17:19 remaining in the contest, however, the visitors went on a 7-1 run to trim the deficit to 36-31 after freshman forward Che Colbert connected on a pair of free throws at the 14:16 mark.

– Washington responded with back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 40-31 at the 12:07 mark as Allen swished a short jumper and Wright converted a layup in transition.

– McDaniel inched within five, 45-40, after senior forward Sam Beverly hit a pair from the line with 9:39 left but Brown scored five consecutive points to restore a double-digit lead at 50-40 for the Shoremen.

– The visitors would get as close as 50-44 after Beverly converted in the paint with eight minutes left. Brown answered with a turnaround jumper and Lewis followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing to widen the lead to 55-44 at the 7:02 mark. Marshall scored four straight points for the Shoremen as he went 4-of-6 from the line to give the hosts a comfortable 61-49 lead with 2:22 remaining.

-The Shoremen eventually took their largest lead of the night at 67-49 on a layup by Wright with just ten ticks left.

For the Shoremen (4-10 Overall, 2-5 Centennial Conference)

– Brown (20 points, seven rebounds), Marshall (12 points, team-high nine rebounds, 7-for-10 from foul line), Allen (eight caroms)

– The hosts shot 41.5% (22-of-53) from the floor, 35.0 percent (7-for-20) from long-distance and 69.6% (16-for-23) at the free throw line.

– Washington controlled the paint as they out rebounded the Green Terror by a 42-30 margin, including a 12-7 margin on the offensive glass.

– The bench for the Shoremen outscored McDaniel’s reserves by an 18-9 count.

– The Shoremen converted 77.8 percent (14-of-18) of their attempts from the line in the final half.

For McDaniel (4-10 Overall, 0-7 Centennial Conference)

– Mike Wallace (18 points, 7-of-11 from the floor), Josh Sproul (16 points, 7-of-15 field goal attempts), Beverly (team-high seven boards)

– The Green Terror shot 34.0% (18-of-53) from the floor in the loss, 13.3% (2-of-15) from three point range, and 68.4% (13-of-19) at the free throw line.

Notes

– Brown was named the Goose Nation TV Shoremen Player of the Game.

Up Next for the Shoremen

1/18 at Gettysburg – 3:00 p.m. (Centennial Conference game)