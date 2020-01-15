The Hedgelawn Classical Series Presents The 2nd Ceremony Duo

The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents pianist Teodora Adzharova and violinist Orest Smovzh in concert at the Mainstay Sunday January 26 at 4pm. All tickets are $15 by phone reservation and at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org.

The Hedgelawn Classical Series continues to bring some of the most exciting young classical musicians in the Mid-Atlantic to The Mainstay’s intimate stage. Hedgelawn Series regular pianist Teodora Adzharova returns with dazzling violinist Orest Smovzh in an exciting program duo classics.

As an active soloist and a sought-after chamber musician, pianist Teodora Adzharova performs throughout the Baltimore-Washington region, frequently collaborating with musicians from both the Peabody Institute and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She has had numerous appearances at the Summer Chamber Music at Roland Park, Montpelier Arts Center, Washington College, and the University of Maryland. Teodora’s recordings have been broadcast on American Public Media’s Performance Today. In 2015 she inaugurated the Peabody-University of Maryland, Baltimore Country Partnership in Innovation alongside cellist Mauricio Ray Gallego. Teodora is an avid proponent of new music and has appeared with the Now Hear This ensemble, led by Courtney Orlando, performing works by groundbreaking composers. As a soloist, she has participated in master classes with many esteemed pianists including Richard Goode, Tamara Poddubnaya, Anton Dikov (among others). In 2016 she performed as the pianist for the Naxos recording of Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts’ CD, under the direction of Marin Alsop. Teodora is also a Co-founder and Artistic director of the Annunciation Cathedral Concert Series in Baltimore, MD. Teodora currently serves on the faculty of the Peabody Institute. Teodora was awarded a full tuition assistantship by the Peabody Institute for the entirety of her studies. Teodora has performed around the globe and has won accolades at national and international competitions. She holds performance degrees from the University of Central Arkansas the Peabody Institute (Master of Music and Performance Diploma). Teodora is currently a doctoral candidate at Peabody studying with renowned pedagogue Ellen Mack.

Ukrainian-born violinist Orest Smovzh is currently based in the United States.

In his repertoire, Orest aims to expand as far as Renaissance, arranging for modern violin, but also working on the historical instruments. He commissioned and premiered around 40 works from leading composers of Ukraine, also Singapore and USA. In 2016, Orest had his conducting debut with Antoniy Baryshevskyi and Rivne Philharmonic Orchestra.

Born in Lviv, Orest started to play the violin under the guidance of his mother and Nadiya Varyanko. For the last few years, he has studied with Midori Got? and is currently on scholarship at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore.

Orest collaborated in chamber performances with members of Orchestre des Champs-Élysées, musicians from Suntory Hall Chamber Music Academy, pianists Thomas Hoppe, Albert Tiu, cellist Michael Kannen and violinist Vadim Gluzman. He also worked on a diverse chamber repertoire with Gyorgy Takacs-Nagy, Jeffrey Kahane, Bernard Lanskey, Members of Tokyo String Quartet, Ellen Mack, Norman Fisher and Shlomo Mintz.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

January 27 Joe Holt welcomes The WAC Jazz Combo

February 3 Joe Holt welcomes Van Albert

February 8 Sparky and Rhonda

February 10 Joe Holt welcomes Pres Harding

February 17 Joe Holt welcomes Scott Silbert, Amy Shook, Steve Abshire

February 22 The Great Guitars with Gene Bertoncini, Steve Herberman, & Steve Abshire

February 23 The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents the Ann Street Trio

February 24 Joe Holt welcomes Dave Robinson

March 8 The Hedgelawn Classical Series presents L’Abri Trio

March 13 Hedgelawn Bluegrass Series Kickoff with the High and Wides