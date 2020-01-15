Kent County Democratic Central Committee Event Featuring MDP Chair Yvette Lewis

The Chestertown Spy

MDP Chair Yvette Lewis and Prince George’s County Democratic activist David Sloan.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Kent County Democratic Central Committee will host a meet-and-greet fundraiser with newly elected (and returning) Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis. Beginning at 5:00 pm at Barbara’s on the Bay, Betterton, the event will feature hors d’ oeuvres and a cash bar. Individual tickets may be purchased or reserved at www.KentDems.org.

