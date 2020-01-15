Kent County Democratic Central Committee Event Featuring MDP Chair Yvette Lewis

On Wednesday, January 22, the Kent County Democratic Central Committee will host a meet-and-greet fundraiser with newly elected (and returning) Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis. Beginning at 5:00 pm at Barbara’s on the Bay, Betterton, the event will feature hors d’ oeuvres and a cash bar. Individual tickets may be purchased or reserved at www.KentDems.org.

