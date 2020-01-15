House of the Week: 1890’s Victorian Style, 1990’s New Construction

As an architect whose specialty is housing, I am especially interested in infill housing in an Historic District and this charming infill house built in 1995 with Victorian touches caught my eye. The three story three bay house’s front elevation has great architectural appeal with its full front porch and hipped metal roof, symmetrical alignment of entry door and windows and the third floor steep gable with an arched window. The exterior color palette of light green and pale yellow and the historically correct trim, especially the front porch fretwork railing and the articulated columns, also add appeal. I appreciated how the half-French vintage style entry door is located at the driveway side of the house to maximize not only the planting beds that separate the house from the sidewalk but also the floor space of both the front porch and the living room beyond.

The side of the living room has a “L” shaped stained wood stairway wrapped around the fireplace with its vintage wood fireplace surround and mantel. The stained glass window at the stair landing adds daylight to the living room and camouflages the house next door. The stairway’s stained treads, risers and newel post are detailed with Victorian style as well as the door, windows and baseboard trim. A wide wall opening leads to the dining room with its double windows looking out to an open side porch that could be easily screened if one wishes.

The powder room and pantry separate the dining room from the kitchen. The spacious kitchen has double windows at the side wall and an “L” arrangement with another wall for the R/F and more cabinets. The windows over kitchen sink get indirect daylight from the spa bay window and the rear yard beyond. After the dishes are done, the cooks can retreat to the spa room with their favorite bubbly!

The second floor contains the bedrooms and baths with the same stained wood trim and refinished mahogany flooring as the first floor. The master bedroom has two high windows on the side wall and the wall space in between could easily accommodate a bed with a high headboard. The double windows at the rear of the room add even more daylight. However, I would claim the third floor area as my bedroom retreat since it has a full bath. This open space has great interior architecture with daylight from the front gable window and the side gable windows. Luckily there is an elevator from the basement to the second floor so one would only need to walk up one flight of stairs to this aerie that could also be a fantastic artist’s studio or office with its bird’s eye views of the surrounding Historic District.

Victorian style with the low-maintenance benefits of new construction, elevator, period details and finishes, two porches, off street parking-close to the marina and the shops-hard to resist!

