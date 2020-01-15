The Chestertown Spy

Academy Art Museum Bids Farewell to Chief Curator Anke Van Wagenberg 

Academy Art Museum Director Ben Simons announced that Chief Curator Anke Van Wagenberg has accepted a new post in Vero Beach, FL as Senior Curator of the Vero Beach Museum of Art. Simons stated: “The Academy Art Museum is very grateful for the eight years of service Anke has provided to the Museum and the community, mounting  outstanding exhibitions, growing the Permanent Collection, developing the Collection Society, and forwarding many other curatorial programs. The Board, staff and entire community join me in wishing her all the best in her new post. Her legacy here is secure, and her new opportunity is an exciting one, congratulations to Anke!” 

Van Wagenberg told the Spy, “I am so grateful for my time here at this small gem of a museum, specifically to our Director Ben Simons and the Chair of the Board, Cathy McCoy, and a most talented group of docents, staff, and the museum members. There have been many proud moments for me here at the Museum.I mention a few exhibitions, James Turrell, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir, Lynn Meiers, Peter Paul Rubens, Robert Rauschenberg, Bill Viola, Richard Diebenkorn and many more local, regional and national shows. I have no doubt the Academy Art Museum will continue  to be successful on every level.”

 

