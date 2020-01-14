Yes, Human Trafficking is on the Shore: A Chat with For All Seasons’ Katharine Petzhold

It’s typically hard for most Eastern Shore residents to know that human trafficking is alive and growing in their backyard. Beyond the false narrative that this inhumane treatment of adults and children is an urban phenomenon in the United States, the fact remains that these crimes are tough to see even if they are taking place in broad daylight.

Some of these victims are hidden behind locked doors in brothels and factories. But in other cases, they are interacting with community members on a daily basis. In the labor market, it can be found agricultural work, particularly with seasonal fisheries and crab processing as well as construction, nail salons, hospitality industries, and domestic work. With the sex trade, it is showing up locally on online, secret brothels, and “massage parlors” as well as truck stops, private homes, or on the street.

That is one of the many challenges that For All Seasons, the Mid-Shore’s behavioral health center, face as they increase their work to identify and rescue victims in the region. And part of that work is ensuring that members of the health and education professional community understand the signs of human trafficking in a variety of different environments.

Leading this effort for For All Seasons is their anti-human trafficking coordinator, Katharine Petzhold. In her interview with the Spy from last week, Katharine talks about her growing awareness of the global problem when she toured Southeast Asia as a professional singer and songwriter, which led her to change careers thirteen years ago.

This video is approximately minutes five minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons and their anti-human trafficking please go here