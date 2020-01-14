Unitarians to Host Film Series “Race: The Power of an Illusion”

In the coming weeks the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown, will screen a three-part documentary film series, “Race: The Power of an Illusion.” Each screening will be preceded and followed by discussion, starting on Jan 16 and continuing every other Thursday until Feb 13, at 6:30 p.m. At a special congregational meeting in 2018, the UUCR congregation adopted three-year goals, one of which was a church-wide focus and community activism regarding racism and racial equality. Since that time the church has undertaken several activities to explore and combat endemic racism in our culture.

About this series: we all know that people look different. But are these differences “racial”? What does race mean? There is less — and more — to race than meets the eye. Race is not biological, but racism is very real. Join UUCR for viewing and discussing this piercing, science-based and award-winning documentary. Each session is expected to be about 2 hours – 1 hour video and pre- and post-video discussion.

Part 1, Thurs, Jan 16, 6:30 p.m. at UUCR: “The Difference Between Us.” Episode I, “The Difference Between Us,” examines how recent scientific discoveries have toppled the concept of biological race. The program follows a dozen diverse students who sequence and compare their own DNA. They discover, to their surprise, that their closest genetic matches are as likely to be with people from other “races” as their own. The episode helps us understand why it doesn’t make scientific or genetic sense to sort people into biological races, as it dismantles our most basic myths about race, including natural superiority and inferiority.

Part 2, Thurs, Jan 30, 6:30 p.m. at UUCR: “The Story We Tell”

Part 3, Thurs, Feb 13, 6:30 p.m. at UUCR: “The House We Live In”

These screenings are free of charge and open to the public. For further information please contact UUCR at 410-778-3440.