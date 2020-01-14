Thompson Named Director, University of Maryland Shore Behavioral Health

Patricia Thompson, DNP, RN, has joined the UM Shore Regional Health administrative team as director, Behavioral Health. In this capacity, Thompson is responsible for overseeing the inpatient behavioral health unit, IOP program, bridge clinic, BHRT (behavioral health response team) and the substance abuse disorder program.

“We are thrilled to have Pat join our team here at Shore Regional Health. Her passion and experience in behavioral health will make a difference for our team, our patients, and our community,” says Jenny Bowie, chief nursing officer. “Pat has over 20 years of behavioral health experience, and brings a wealth of knowledge to the table in both nursing and behavioral health leadership. We are honored to have her join us.”

Thompson assumed her role this month after serving at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in multiple clinical, faculty and leadership roles over the past 35 years. Most recently, she served as Upper Chesapeake’s regional director for education and training for Behavioral Health and as director of nursing, Behavioral Health Services. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Loyola University New Orleans.

“I am very excited to be joining University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and look forward to meeting and working with the Behavioral Health and leadership teams,” Thompson says. “I am committed to promoting mental health as a critical part of overall wellness in the Eastern Shore communities.”

