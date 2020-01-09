Remembering Barbara Gillin

Friends of Barbara-Ellen Gillin will gather at Sacred Heart Church, Chestertown, Md., this Saturday, January 11 at to celebrate a Memorial Mass. Barbara passed away on December 28.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; daughters Erin Rothwell (Jake Rothwell) and Courtney Fitzgibbon (Frank Fitzgibbon); and grandchildren Olivia Merrick, Victoria Rothwell, Aine Fitzgibbon and Maeve Fitzgibbon.

Barbara had an extensive teaching career spanning five decades ranging from elementary, middle, college and graduate level classes. She and her husband, Rich, were the co-founders and directors of the Washington College Kiplin Hall program that they ran together for 20 years. Barbara also had a multitude of contributions to the Chestertown community including being among the co-founders of the Chestertown Tea Party Classic 10 miler. She was fiercely dedicated to her students and family and gave her full energy and love into everything she did. She will be very missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Richard and Barbara Gillin Fund at Washington College, www.washcoll.edu/giving/gillin-fund.