ShoreRivers to Host Workshop on Building Resilient Eastern Shore Farms

On February 5, ShoreRivers will host a free workshop in Princess Anne on building farm resiliency through improved water management and soil health. The workshop is open to the public and will focus on innovative practices that benefit both farm productivity and conservation efforts. Farmers, landowners, and agricultural professionals are encouraged to attend. View the full agenda at shorerivers.org.

Water availability and soil health have a big impact on farm productivity and resiliency. The workshop will feature presentations from ShoreRivers and University of Maryland Extension staff on innovative conservation drainage practices, the agronomic benefits of building healthy soils, and an overview of Chesapeake Bay water quality goals and how agricultural conservation practices can help meet them.

Following the presentations, attendees are invited to visit a nearby farm that uses cover crops and no-till, and where ShoreRivers partnered on a conservation drainage project that includes drainage water management and a structure for water control at the outlet.

This workshop is being held in partnership with University of Maryland Extension and will be held at their Somerset Office located at 30730 Park Drive in Princess Anne, Maryland. The workshop will run from 9am-2pm with lunch provided. For a full agenda or to RSVP, please contact Laura Wood at lwood@shorerivers.org or 410-810-7556 ext. 276.

Farmers located on the upper Eastern Shore can expect a similar event hosted more locally in late spring 2020 as a part of this series of workshops funded by Northeast Extension Risk Management Education.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org