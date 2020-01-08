Op-Ed: Ten Reasons Why a Biden/Klobuchar Ticket Makes Good Sense by Maria Grant

All signs indicate that a moderate ticket is the preferred solution to beat Trump in November. Many Americans—even staunch Democrats—are nervous about a leftist candidate. They’re wary of the repercussions of too much change at once. And, at the end of the day, they believe in a capitalist America where ingenuity and hard work can mean the sky’s the limit. A Biden/Klobuchar ticket is consistent with these values.

Here’s why.

They are both moderate Democrats who stress the importance of reaching across the aisle to unify the country.

Klobuchar is a senator from Minnesota. Minnesota is next to Wisconsin, a pivotal state in the next election. Some pundits say it’s the most important to win. Biden is originally from Pennsylvania, another crucial state in this election. He set up his campaign headquarters in Pennsylvania for that reason. If Democrats can win Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2020, they have a much better chance to win nationally.

Biden is the most popular candidate with African Americans. The Black vote is crucial to winning. No other candidate scores as high as Biden with minorities. Klobuchar resonates with Midwesterners—voters who went in surprising numbers for Trump in 2016. Midwesterners trust Klobuchar because unmistakably she is one of them. Klobuchar has also done an effective job of reaching out to rural communities. When she ran for reelection in Minnesota, she campaigned in every rural community in the state. To date, she has done the same thing in Iowa.

Klobuchar is a woman. Many women are more motivated than ever to get Trump out of office. Sixty-three percent of US women have negative feelings about Trump. They also think it’s past time that a woman is elected to national office. This combo would be extremely attractive to that segment who yearns for a female President.

Klobuchar is 59. Biden is 77. Biden might run only for one term. That would position Klobuchar to run for president in 2024. Her experience as vice president would provide comfort for those still leery about voting for a woman president.

Both Klobuchar and Biden have a reputation for getting things done in the Senate. Both have passed more than their share of bills. Klobuchar is ranked first among current Senators in the number of bills passed with more than 100 under her belt. During his long Senate career, Biden sponsored a myriad of bills, including the first climate change bill, and was widely viewed as a master of bipartisanship (although some past positions will present problems given present-day mores about overly tough crime bills, etc. ).

Both Biden and Klobuchar have that “no malarkey” thing going for them. What you see is what you get. They exude sanity, decency, wholesomeness, and human kindness. You sense that they would make well thought out decisions that align with strategies honed from well-informed and well-qualified people in their administration—something that is sorely lacking today.

Both Biden and Klobuchar have similar points of view on healthcare. They want to build on Obamacare, not destroy it. They believe in an incremental approach to fixing the healthcare dilemma in America which is much more in line with what most Americans want. Importantly, neither has had to change their position on healthcare—they got it right from the start of their campaigns.

Biden and Klobuchar are in sync on most other issues: education, climate change, income inequality, and the need for civility in government. Their views are more in line with the way a majority of Americans feel about these issues.

Finally, let’s face it. This country is hungry for stability. We are “all stocked up on crazies” as Jack Nicholson said in As Good as It Gets. The Biden/Klobuchar ticket offers such stability in spades.

Many who read this article will counter that other candidates also offer these moderate qualities: Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Booker, and Bennet come to mind. It’s early in this election process. There is no doubt that surprises will be in store, and other credible combos will emerge. But It’s not too early to think about what a winning ticket might look like and continue to emphasize strengths that can lead to victory.

Maria Grant served as Principal-in-Charge of the Federal Human Capital practice of Deloitte Consulting. Since her retirement from Deloitte, she has focused on writing, music, reading, travel, gardening and nature.