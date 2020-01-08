Early Winter Classes at RiverArts

RiverArts, a vibrant community arts center in Chestertown, presents a variety of creative classes to kick off your new year. From fine arts series taught by professionals to unique one-day projects, our ArtsAlive Education Center and our Clay Studio have something for everyone. For more details, pricing, and sign-up information for any of the classes listed below, please visit our website at chestertownriverarts.org and look under the ArtsAlive/Classes tab at the top of the page. We look forward to helping you have an imaginative and enjoyable arts experience in 2020!

In the ArtsAlive center at 200 High Street, there are class series in a variety of arts techniques and mediums, along with fun and adventurous one-time workshops:

Vision Board for the New Year – with Deanna Pratt – Thurs, Jan 16 (7-9 pm)

Mosaic Mirror – with Lisa Skibenes – Sat, Jan 18 (10 am – 2 pm)

Steampunk Crab – with Candace Liccione – Tues, Jan 21 (6:30-8:30 pm)

Drawing Series – with Vanna Ramirez – Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan 21 to March 12 (3-5 pm)

Mixed Media Series – with Vanna Ramirez – Mondays & Wed, Feb 3 to Mar 4 (6-8 pm)

Cartooning – with Vanna Ramirez – Sat, Feb 8 (10 am to 12 pm)

Sailor Valentines – with Candace Liccione – Tues, Feb 11 (6:30-8:30 pm)

Groups of our local artists also lead weekly opportunities for growth in your arts journey:

Life Drawing Drop-In – Each Monday starting Jan 6 (2-5 pm)

Photography Club – Last Thursday of the month, starting Jan 30

In our Clay Studio at 315 High Street, you can get your hands dirty as you learn techniques and tips for working with clay:

Intermediate Pottery Wheel – Tuesdays, January 14 to March 17 (6-8:30 pm)

Beginner Pottery Wheel – Tuesdays, January 21 to March 10 (10 am – 12:30 pm)

Beginner Pottery Wheel – Thursdays, January 23 – March 12 (6-8:30 pm)

Hand Building – Saturdays, February 8 – February 29 (10 am – 1 pm)