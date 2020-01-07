The Chestertown Spy

RiverArts Minute: Curator Rob Manaraze on Annual Members Show

The annual RiverArts Members’ Show highlights the quality and diversity of our arts community.  This popular exhibit was open to all media, and includes photography, painting and pastels, drawings, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and fiber arts.

This video is approximately minutes in length.

Curator Rob Manaraze Gallery & Artists’ Talk
Thursday, January 9.  5:30PM
Chestertown RiverArts
315 High Street, Suite 108
Chestertown, MD 21620
410-778-6300

