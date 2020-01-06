Letter to the Editor: Iran and US

The Islamic Republic of Iran is surrounded by U.S. military personnel: Iraq, 6,000; Syria, 800; Afghanistan, 14,000; Kuwait, 13,000; Jordan, 3,000; Saudi Arabia, 3,000; Bahrain, 7,000; Oman, 600; United Arab Emirates, 5,000; Qatar, 13,000; and Turkey, 2,500.
If 67,000 Russian (or Chinese, or North Korean, or Iranian, etc.,) troops were stationed in, say, Canada and Mexico—with accompanying warships, planes, and missiles cruising off both our coasts—wouldn’t the United States have legitimate concerns?
Grenville B. Whitman
Rock Hall, MD
