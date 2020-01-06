The Chestertown Spy

Armed Robber Hits Uncle Charlie’s Bistro

At 9:40 pm Saturday an armed robber entered Uncle Charlie’s Bistro at 834 High St. with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as an African-American male between 5’8″ and 6′. No injuries were reported.

PFC Marty Heinefield and OFC Stacey Shockley of the Chestertown Police Department were first to arrive at the scene.

The restaurant was closed and only two employees were on duty.

A K-9  unit was brought in to track the suspect, but the scent was lost after a few steps, said Chestertown Police Chief John Dolgos.

Det. Chris Pavone will take over the investigation.

Letters to Editor

  1. Infuriating to hear of this. I hope they catch this thief. Uncle Charlie’s employees are good people, hard working, and I’m sure this was terrifying.

