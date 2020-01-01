House of the Week: Return to High Street

High Street has been the location of several Houses of the Week but this is the first time that two houses located next to each other have been featured. This house has been renovated with much care and devotion to the preservation of original details, including the front door, original windows, exposed hand-hewn beams, hardwood floors, five-panel interior wood doors, trim, moldings and built-ins. The two-bay full front porch offers a front row seat to the activity on High Street and is detailed with round columns, bands of trim in a light contrasting color and solid plinths. I loved the vista from the front porch to the other porches of the adjacent houses for a continuous line of sight that encourages checking in with neighbors.

The front door opens to a foyer with the staircase to one side, with the newel post and treads stained to blend with the hardwood floors. The wide opening to the living room has been infilled with stained wood true French doors, (sans vertical muntins). An arched doorway at the end of the foyer leads to the kitchen -dining area. The fireplace in the living room is flanked by high single windows that let light in while preserving privacy from the neighboring house close by. Stained hand-hewn beams below the white ceiling and double windows to the porch contribute to this room’s interior architectural character.

Before the family room was added to the rear of the house, the dining room had a double window that is now a clever built-in for china or collectibles. The dining room is open to the spacious galley kitchen with its creamy palette of cabinets, granite countertops and the stainless steel accents of the appliances. The family room has sliding doors to the raised deck with its pergola to frame the views from the deck to the fenced yard, which is a blank slate to inspire the gardener or to provide a play space to delight young children.

The second floor contains three bedrooms one of which is the master suite with its own bathroom. I especially liked the bathroom with the twin contemporary vessel porcelain lavatories in front of the full width wall mirror that captured the reflection of the window on the opposite wall. All of the bedrooms were light filled from windows on more than one side of each room.

Even though no room was furnished, it is easy to imagine how one’s furnishings would enhance this charming home. Great addition to the Houses of the Week on High Street!

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Les, Janelle@Thruthelensphotos.com