Easton PFLAG Meeting January 2: Trans and Gender-Expansive

On January 2 at 7pm, the topic will be Our Trans and Gender-Expansive Loved Ones. We have many trans and gender-expansive members, family and friends in our Mid-Shore PFLAG family. Unfortunately, they don’t all show up on the same month! Our hope is that you all are able to attend, meet one another, and share resources, experiences and support.

These meetings are open to all, so please invite your friends and family. We will begin and end with a social time to allow everyone to get to know each other.

As always, we meet at UUFE, 7401 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton is a Welcoming congregation and a supportive partner of PFLAG. They provide us with a safe and welcoming place to meet.

PFLAG Mid-Shore Chapter (also known as Chestertown Chapter)

Parents, families, friends, and allies united with LGBTQ Communities

Serving the Mid Eastern Shore of Maryland

with Education, Support and Advocacy Services

Monthly meetings with various locations and dates so check out:

https://www.facebook.com/pflagmues and https://www.pflagchestertown.com

email: pflagchestertown@gmail.com or

Call: 301 938 0868 Please feel free to leave a message