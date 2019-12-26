Auditions for The Philadelphia Story at Church Hill Theatre

Philip Barry’s hilarious comedy comes to the Church Hill Theatre stage this spring. Directed by Christopher Wallace, the play will run for three weekends from March 20 to April 5.

The set-up is simple, the wealthy Lord family are set to welcome the high society of Philadelphia to their home for the second wedding of the vibrant and headstrong Tracy Lord until the unwelcome addition of a writer and photographer from a gossip magazine throw off the perfect plans. Add in Tracy’s ex-husband, a philandering father, sparring over class boundaries, a couple love triangles and free-flowing champagne and you have The Philadelphia Story.

Auditions for The Philadelphia Story will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Monday, January 13th, and Wednesday, January 15th at 7 PM. Callbacks, as needed, will be on Thursday, January 16th. Please bring a list of conflicts for January through the performance dates. Auditions will consist primarily of cold readings from the script. Monologues of 1-2 minutes are encouraged but not required.

Rehearsals will be primarily Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00 pm and Saturdays at 10:00 am until tech week when they will be daily. Additional rehearsals may be called depending on cast availability. Wallace most recently directed the wildly popular production of A Flea in Her Ear last spring.

Roles for The Philadelphia Story break down as follows:

Tracy Lord (Lead): Female, 24-35

C. K. Dexter Haven (Supporting): Male, 28-40

Mike Connor (Lead): Male, 28-40

Margaret Lord (Supporting): Female, 40-50

Uncle Willy (Supporting): Male, 50-65

Liz Imbrie (Supporting): Female, 25-35

Sandy Lord (Supporting): Male, 25-39

George Kittredge (Supporting): Male, 30-40

Seth Lord (Supporting): Male, 50-60

Thomas (Supporting): Male, 30-50

May (Supporting): Female, 18+

Dr. Parsons, Edward, Mac (Supporting): Male, 30-50

Dinah (Supporting): Female, 15-20

Contact the Church Hill Theatre at 410-556-6003 or office@churchhilltheatre.org with any questions about the play, the roles, or the audition schedule.