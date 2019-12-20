The Chestertown Spy

Early Morning Crash on MD 291 Leaves 1 Dead, Sends 2 to Shock Trauma

Shortly after midnight, Maryland State Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to an accident at MD 291 near Buckingham Road in Chestertown, where Ravin Cierra Dean, 29, of Millington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, Jefferson Stalyn Hernandez Villatoro, 20, and Jose Luis Rodriguez, 41, both of Millington, were airlifted to Maryland Shock Trauma.

MSP reported that Dean was driving her 2007 Ford Mustang westbound on MD 291 when the vehicle left the road and overturned several times before coming to rest.

Dean was taken to the Maryland State Medical Examiners Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team was dispatched to conduct a reconstruction of the accident.

